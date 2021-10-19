Michigan parent group renews call for statewide mask mandate in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A coalition of parents is making a new request for a statewide mask mandate for all Michigan schools.

The Michigan Parents Alliance for Safe Schools says early data from the first six weeks of the school year show face coverings are significantly reducing COVID-19 spread in classrooms.

The group again asked the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to require masks for staff, students and visitors in all schools regardless of vaccination status.

“The current strategy of letting local schools and health departments decide isn’t working and is making things worse for all of us,” said Macomb County parent Emily Mellits, a member of the Michigan Parents Alliance for Safe Schools coalition. “We need the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to show leadership, step in and require masks in schools to protect Michigan kids and families.”

More than 3,000 Michigan students have been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at schools in the past week, according to data from the state health department. Macomb County, which is the largest with no school mask mandate, reported 25 new school outbreaks and 484 confirmed COVID-19 illnesses.

Eight of the 10 Michigan counties with the highest populations have mask mandates in place for schools, including Genesee County. More than 60% of students in Michigan are covered by rules requiring face coverings.

Oakland and Wayne counties, which have the highest populations, both have mask mandates and reported very few COVID-19 cases linked to schools last week.

“Doing nothing while responsible families fight the virus is leading to more school closures, hospitalizations and deaths,” said Marie Griffioen, a member of Smart Science Alliance of Kent County. “The time for listening to the anti-science mob and their politicians is over. A statewide mask mandate for schools is needed now.”

In September, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said a strong recommendation for mask rules in schools across the state remains in place.

But she believes people are more apt to follow rules made at the local level rather than statewide mandates.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends face coverings for all students, staff and volunteers in kindergarten through 12th grade this fall. However, school districts and local health departments can set their own face mask policies.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.