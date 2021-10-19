Michigan redistricting panel: ‘Show up, speak up’ on maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Members of Michigan’s redistricting commission are urging residents to speak up about draft congressional and legislative maps.

The first of five public hearings will be held Wednesday in Detroit with another next week in Flint. The panel wants feedback on maps it drew collaboratively along with several more proposed by individual commissioners.

The voter-created panel is responsible for the once-a-decade redistricting instead of the Legislature, which controlled the process the last two decades. Political districts are based on new 2020 Census population data reported this year.

Public meetings also are scheduled for Thursday in Lansing, Friday in Grand Rapids, Monday in Gaylord and Oct. 26 at the Dort Financial Center in Flint. The Flint meeting is scheduled from 1 to 8 p.m. with a recess from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

People will have 90 seconds to speak, in person or virtually.

This is the first time the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has drawn new political boundaries for the state. Voters approved the nonpartisan process as part of Proposal 3 in 2018.

Commissioners will draw boundaries for 110 State House, 38 State Senate and 13 Congress districts. Michigan is losing one seat in the U.S. House beginning in 2022 based on new Census figures.

