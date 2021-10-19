Michigan reports a decrease in the daily average of COVID-19 cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Daily average of COVID-19 cases has decreased by nearly half since Friday’s report.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,496 new COVID-19 illnesses for Saturday through Monday for a total of 1,090,021. The daily average is 2,832 newly confirmed cases, which has decreased by nearly half since Fridays report.

State health officials reported 46 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 21,609.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased on Sunday with 31,705 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests also decreased with a report of 10.42% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Monday, 2,196 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 82 less than Friday.

A total of 2,072 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care both slightly increased from the report last week. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 552 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 305 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday’s report, there are two more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 19 more on ventilators.

As of Sunday, Michigan has distributed over 13.812 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.512 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.606 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 694,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.107 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.525 million people statewide. A total of 58.8% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 68.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 39,690 cases and 987 deaths, which is an increase of 316 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 24,598 cases and 638 deaths, which is an increase of 162 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,565 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of 81 cases.

Bay, 13,349 cases and 365 deaths, which is an increase of 142 cases and one death.

Clare, 3,015 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of 58 cases.

Gladwin, 2,631 cases and 65 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 4,223 cases and 121 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases.

Huron, 3,545 cases and 83 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Iosco, 2,583 cases and 86 deaths, which is an increase of 65 cases.

Isabella, 7,303 cases and 105 deaths, which is an increase of 89 cases.

Lapeer, 9,440 cases and 236 deaths, which is an increase of 79 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 9,152 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 96 cases.

Ogemaw, 2,208 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Oscoda, 756 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Roscommon, 2,003 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Sanilac, 4,220 cases and 124 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Shiawassee, 7,149 cases and 122 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases.

Tuscola, 6,070 cases and 177 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases and one death.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.