Advertisement

Michigan Senate approves accounts for private school tuition

Contributions to nonprofits providing private school tuition would be eligible for tax credits
The Michigan Capitol in Lansing
The Michigan Capitol in Lansing(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Low- and moderate-income children could qualify for scholarships to attend private schools and to cover educational expenses such as tutoring under bills approved on party-line votes in the Republican-led Michigan Senate.

The legislation would let individual and corporate taxpayers claim a credit against their income taxes for donations to nonprofit organizations, which would send money to eligible students’ accounts.

It is likely to be vetoed if it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Democrats likened the bills to “voucher schemes.” Republicans said the bills would boost educational opportunities for disadvantaged kids and give parents additional choices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

MiPass calling on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to implement a mask...
Michigan parent group renews call for statewide mask mandate in schools
Amy Hemker
Saginaw County sheriff looking for missing 51-year-old woman
ABS building battery manufacturing facility in Lake Orion
ABS building battery manufacturing facility in Lake Orion
Halloween safety tips
Flint's Halloween safety tips