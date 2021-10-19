Michigan sets goal of administering 4 million flu shots this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials are hoping to give 4 million people a flu shot this fall.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says residents should get a flu shot as soon as possible to prevent flu outbreaks while the state continues battling the coronavirus pandemic. About 3.5 million Michiganders got a flu shot last fall.

The state health department is concerned about flu and COVID-19 viruses spreading simultaneously, which could strain health care providers. COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots can be administered at the same time.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and received a flu shot last week. State health officials say a flu shot can reduce risk of serious illness from the seasonal flu and prevents thousands of hospitalizations or deaths.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve all seen just how critical vaccines are to keeping people safe from disease, and I want to thank every Michigander who has received their COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot,” she said.

Everyone age 6 months or older is eligible for a flu shot with a few exceptions.

“There is an ample supply of flu vaccine available in many convenient locations from primary care providers to local pharmacies,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “We know these vaccines are safe and they protect vulnerable Michiganders.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services noted that the 2020-2021 flu season was unique with historically low influenza activity, which they attributed to people following COVID-19 prevention measures like face coverings and social distancing.

However, the previous flu season in 2019-2020 saw an estimated 39 million to 56 million flu illnesses, which resulted in 18 million to 26 million medical visits and nearly 500,000 hospitalizations.

