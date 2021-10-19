Neighbors react following violent shooting at Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Township police are investigating a weekend shooting inside the Genesee Valley Center mall.

Now, one of the two injured people who were shot has been released from the hospital and is being held at the Genesee County Jail. The other remains in the hospital in critical condition.

A handful of people fled the scene, and some neighbors say they were trying to hide in homes nearby. Some of them have cameras and are working with police to identify those people after they continued running away, but neighbors are keeping their eyes and ears wide open in the meantime.

Tina Haddley lives just steps away from the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint Township, which was the scene of a violent crime at 3:00 Saturday afternoon, where police say a physical altercation broke out and escalated into gunfire when multiple people pulled out handguns and started shooting at each other.

“It’s hitting everywhere, and the mall should be a relaxation where you can go and enjoy yourself. Your children can go, and it’s not,” Haddley said.

Quickly after, people living on Bridle Path off of Miller Road felt even their homes wasn’t a spot where they could relax safely.

“The lady next door and the gentleman next door told me that the person asked their children could they hide in their homes,” Haddley said.

After heading inside and closing the doors, neighbors called police, thinking twice about ever stepping back into the mall unless something is done.

“I will not go to the mall. Nope. It’s too many people. I’m not a crowd person,” Haddley said.

ABC12 reached out to the mall’s owners, the Namdar Realty Group. They say the mall is back up and running and the shooting is no longer a threat to the community.

In a statement, they added, “We will work to identify any need for further security measures to bolster those already in place.”

Haddley says she agrees.

“I would like to see more law enforcement, so people can still go out and enjoy themselves,” Haddley said.

ABC12 reached out to Flint Township Police, and they say they’re still trying to find a handful of people involved.

If you have any information, call Det. Alex Minto with Flint Township Police at 810-600-3250 or Crimestoppers at 800-422-JAIL (5245).

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.