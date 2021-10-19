Perry Public Schools asking voters to approve $9.8 million bond proposal Nov. 2

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in Perry will be deciding whether or not to approve of a $9.8 million bond proposal for Perry Public Schools come Nov. 2.

The bond is a continuation of the district’s current millage so there would be no increases in taxes from homeowners.

The proposal is just shy of $10 million and focuses on a number of needs in the district.

Yes or no, that is what around 2,000 homeowners in Perry will be deciding Nov. 2. When it comes to tacking on an additional $9.8 million to the school district’s current millage.

“We have a number of critical needs in our facilities and maintenance aspects and also some educational needs that we want to provide for our students,” said Perry Superintendent, Dr. Lori Haven.

Some examples include infrastructure projects such as replacing the roofs on all of the buildings, replacing the boilers, parking lot resurfacing, improved HVAC for the elementary school gym and cafeteria.

“We also have some athletic pieces in. Track resurfacing as well as some football field lighting, so we really have seen there’s something for everyone that all of our students and community members can benefit from,” said Haven.

Stacey Smith is a parent of an eleventh and seventh grader in the district.

She fully backs the bond proposal because she knows she’s not just continuing to invest in her children’s education, but also others down the road.

“My kids are heavily involved in the music program and so out of that bond is support for the band -- so they would see some of those connections immediately with some new equipment and some other things,” said Smith.

The district’s current 7.6 millage rate would stay the same. Passage of the bond would extend the district’s debt levy another 14 years.

“As we’ve been hearing from other parents and voters in the district, it’s just so encouraging to hear the support and positive responses. This seems like a no brainer to so many people like yeah we need to invest in our kids,” said Smith.

Breaking down that $9.8 million proposal, around 56% would go toward infrastructure needs, 20% toward facility upgrades and 22% towards music, athletics and other academics.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

