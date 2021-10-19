Saginaw County sheriff looking for missing 51-year-old woman

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help find a missing 51-year-old woman.

Amy Hemker was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Thursday leaving home in a red Pontiac Grand Am with handicapped license plate No. 3173K6.

She has not returned home and family members have not been able to make contact with her, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. Hemker suffers from mental health conditions and is supposed to take medications.

Anyone who sees her should call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office at 989-790-5420.

