Warm & sunny

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With high pressure to the south and a warm front to the north, we’ll have a sunny & warm afternoon! As our next system moves in showers will develop later tomorrow and linger through Thursday.

Today’s highs will be around 70 degrees with sunshine! We’ll have a SW wind at 5-15mph, gusting to around 20 this afternoon.

Tonight lows will only drop to near 50 with some clouds moving in. Winds will stay out of the SW around 5-10mph, remaining that way tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will be mainly in the upper 60s.

Spotty showers develop tomorrow near the bay and northward toward lunchtime, elsewhere we’re drier for most of the day. Into the evening and overnight, and through Thursday, scattered showers will move across all of Mid-Michigan.

Highs Thursday will be in the low 60s, then we’ll only reach the 50s to end the week!

