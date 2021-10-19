Work set to begin on stabilizing Sanford Dam 17 months after disaster

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - It has been 17 months since the Mid-Michigan dam disaster and work will finally begin on stabilizing the Sanford Dam that failed in May 2020.

The Four Lakes Task Force, which is in charge of the dam, expects this stabilization work to begin in just a matter of weeks and it will take a few months to complete.

ABC12 spoke to Dave Rothman, vice president of the task force. He said that very little has been done to the Sanford Dam since May 2020. Last year, debris removal was done around the structure.

Rothman said most recently, the task force has been in the process of designing a dam stabilization project on the Sanford Dam.

“Dam stabilization is what you do to a dam that’s been partially damaged or destroyed in a flood event,” he said. “You’re trying to return it to a state where it will at least be stable and not create any new problems.”

Some of the work that will be done on the dam during this process will include getting rid of the dam’s six current spillways and blocking off the water flowing through an opening in the dam embankment. Right now, there is a large opening on the west side of the dam embankment where water is flowing right through it.

Crews will also construct concrete structures where the spillways currently are and this will allow water to continue to pass through until permanent spillways are built.

“It’s a combination of demolishing the old gates, preparing to reconstruct with new gates sometime in the future and then closing off this current path which is a source of sediment we don’t want,” Rothman said.

The Four Lakes Task Force is currently working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to obtain the proper permits to do the work. Rothman expects to have these permits within the next few weeks.

Rothman said this dam stabilization work is the first step in the road to recovery of the dams and eventually restoring Sanford and Wixom lakes. He said the National Resource Conservation Service has been funding all of the task force’s dam stabilization work and even shoreline erosion and debris removal work.

This will allow the task force to save money on the total amount needed to rebuild the dams.

“We’re gonna save money on rebuilding the dams because of the work we’re doing right now to stabilize the way we’re doing it,” Rothman said. “So we’re planning for the future even as we are doing this stabilization work.”

Once work begins, people living in Sanford will notice heavy truck traffic in the area. Crews are expected to be working near the Sanford Lake County Park.

Rothman said that similar dam stabilization work has been completed on two other dams further north that were damaged during the May 2020 flood event: Secord and Smallwood dams. Dam stabilization work is currently underway on the Edenville Dam. That dam also failed last year which led to Sanford Dam ultimately failing.

The timeframe for dam rebuilding and lake restoration is still a few years out. Rothman said if everything goes to plan, work on rebuilding the Sanford Dam would begin in early 2024 and that by the second quarter of 2025, Sanford Lake should return.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.