14 new roundabouts potentially coming to Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY Mich. (WJRT) - ”It gets backed up all the way to Iceland sometimes and people are just waiting here,” said Genesee County resident, Stacey Eldre.

Stacey Eldre has worked at Pairadocs Dental Group in Flint Township for more than a decade.

The business is located right on the corner of Beecher and Elms roads. She has seen her share of accidents at the busy intersection over the years.

“About every three months, we get an accident here and all of sudden you hear, smash,” Eldre said.

She said that at times, it’s almost impossible to navigate through the current four-way stop.

“At three or four, when people are getting off work, that’s when it’s the busiest,” she said.

Eldre is on board with the idea of turning the intersection into a roundabout.

“We’re kind of excited about it,” Eldre said.

A new study looked at more than 3,600 intersections in Genesee County and narrowed the list of possible roundabouts to 14 locations. They include three each in the city of Flint and Flint Township.

Two in Burton, Davison Township, Swartz Creek, Clayton Township and one in Fenton.

Carpenter and Elms roads in Mt. Morris Township is one of two four-way stops that is being looked at as a location as well.

Studies have shown they are best solution for controlling speed, reducing crashes and improving traffic flow.

All good reasons to install one according to Eldre, but not everyone feels that way.

“Probably the people that don’t know how to use them too much. And the people that drive too fast through them. You’ve got to slow down on that baby before you hit somebody else,” Eldre said.

