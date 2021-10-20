Advertisement

Arbitrator: State official wrongly fired in Flint water crisis

Liane Shekter Smith receiving nearly $192,000 payout from the state
Liane Shekter Smith
Liane Shekter Smith(WILX)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - The only Michigan official fired in the Flint water crisis likely was a “public scapegoat” who lost her job because of politics.

That’s the opinion of an arbitrator who is ordering $191,880 in back pay and other compensation for Liane Shekter Smith. She served as head of the state’s drinking water office when Flint’s water system was contaminated with lead.

Shekter Smith was demoted and then fired in 2016. The arbitrator noted that state engineers who had a direct role in Flint were suspended with pay and allowed to return to work.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy declined to comment Wednesday but said an appeal was being considered.

Shekter Smith was head of Michigan’s Office of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance when Flint, with the state’s approval, used the Flint River for water in 2014 and 2015. The highly corrosive water wasn’t properly treated before it flowed through aging pipes.

Shekter Smith initially was charged with misconduct in office and neglect of duty by former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s administration. But in January 2019, those charges were dropped in exchange for a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor count of disturbing a lawful meeting.

Under terms of the plea deal, if Shekter-Smith complied her case would be dismissed. The court dismissed her case as planned in January 2020.

Shekter Smith is not among the nine former state and city officials charged in January after a second investigation into the Flint water crisis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

