Armed and dangerous woman at large near Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Clare County Sheriff Deputies and Michigan State Troopers released information in response to a reported shooting on Wednesday.

Police said that at approximately 4:00 p.m., reports of a shooting that resulted in two injured victims occurred at a residence on S. Harrison Ave south of Surrey.

Investigators are now said to be looking for 54-year-old Judy Boyer who is identified to have a short, buzzed cut, pink haircut.

She was hair last seen wearing unknown colored pajama shirt and pants.

It is said that Boyer allegedly left the scene in a maroon or red colored 1998 Chevrolet Pickup Truck with Michigan license plate E9507.

Police believe that she is headed to the Cadillac area.

Boyer is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask that if anyone sees her or the identified vehicle, please contact local police, 911, or the Clare County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 539-7166 as soon as possible

Judy Boyer, considered armed and dangerous in Clare County (Office of the Clare County Sheriff)

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.