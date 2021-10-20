Advertisement

Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta have closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to gunfire in the city’s midtown area.

The emergency response is heavy, including an armored vehicle, ambulance and multiple squad cars with officers carrying long guns.

Local media report they’re responding to someone who fired at officers on a street of high-rise office and apartment buildings, with no reported injuries, and that police believe they’ve contained the shooter within their perimeter.

