Boil water advisory lifted for Swartz Creek area

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A Boil Water Advisory issued on Monday for three Swartz Creek-area communities has been lifted.

Residents and businesses in the city of Swartz Creek, Gaines Township and Clayton Township can resume using their water as normal after two rounds of tests taken 24 hours apart found acceptable bacteria levels.

The precautionary advisory was issued Monday afternoon, hours after a water main broke along Miller Road earlier in the morning. That caused a loss of pressure in the system, which officials were concerned may have allowed bacteria in.

Swartz Creek city crews repaired the break by Monday afternoon and restored pressure to the system. However, state guidelines call for a Boil Water Advisory whenever a system loses adequate pressure.

