Child cares, urgent cares see uptick in Hand, Foot, and Mouth disease cases

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fever, sore throat and rash of the hands, foot and mouth, all signs of Hand, Foot and Mouth disease.

Cases of the highly contagious and viral disease are on the uptick, especially in young kids and even adults in mid-Michigan.

This is certainly not an illness that anyone would want to contract.

Health experts say that the virus is spread from person to person, if they’ve been in contact with unwashed hands or surfaces that are contaminated with feces.

Hand, foot and mouth disease. It’s something that affects the hands, foot and mouth. Visually, sores will become apparent on the skin.

Those sores are usually accompanied by a fever.

According to Dr. Son Phung who practices family medicine at the Genesee Community Health Center, the disease mostly affects kids.

“Kids being together in crowded space like a school or child care center, and it takes time for the kids to get into their routine -- potty training and sanitation routine,” said Phung.

Honey Bear Child Care Center in Swartz Creek has seen its fair share of cases in kids. During a typical year, maybe a handful of cases come up, but the center’s director, Peggy Wittbrodt tells ABC12 News that out of roughly 50 kids recently, more than half have come down with the illness.

“Kids get the little blisters on their hands and on the bottom of their feet and sometimes around their mouth or in their throat and we disinfect and clean everything -- that’s routine around here anyway, especially since COVID-19,” said Wittbrodt.

But adults are certainly not immune to the disease either.

“For adults, sometimes we have folks at home taking care of the children, grandma grand dads taking care of the kids because parents have to go to work and that’s where we get a lot of transmission to adults,” said Phung.

So, the big question is prevention.

Hand washing is an absolute must, especially after changing diapers or going to the bathroom.

Also, don’t share cups or utensils and disinfect surfaces like toys or where kids play and do so frequently.

