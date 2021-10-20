City of Flint reopens mini police stations to engage community and reduce crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s part of Flint’s master plan to curb crime: building a bridge between police and the community.

To do that, the city is opening mini police stations in each quadrant of the city and bringing police, volunteers, and community members together in one space.

”When citizens come in, they can either make complaints at the desk or they can come over to a computer that we provide,” Flint Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth said.

Booth is showing off one of Flint Police’s four revived mini police stations located in each of the four quadrants of the city and a newly renovated building coming to Flint’s north side.

“We want to bridge the gap and built better communication with the community,” Booth said.

There, people can come to get community resources, host a neighborhood watch meeting, or report a complaint.

ABC12 sat at the computer, using the Coplogic System, and scrolling through eleven incidents like burglary, harassment, or vandalism. Those reports go straight to the Police Department.

“There are people who witness crimes. If they feel comfortable talking to us, we feel confident that we can solve more crimes,” Booth said.

The hope is not only to solve more crimes but reduce crimes too. The city already has more than fifty murders in 2021. Booth says in September alone, the main station took 5,500 9-11 calls. With more police checking into each mini station to do reports there instead of at the main station, that presence alone can help deter crime.

“The advantage is to increase the visibility in neighborhoods. It allows officers to be right here in the community. Neighbors can see the cruisers here at the service center, which provides a level of safety as well,” Booth said.

Booth says the department is taking more volunteers with a training date for volunteers likely happening within the next month or so.

To contact the Flint Police Department for more information on volunteering, call 810-237-6800.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.