Congressman Dan Kildee honors uncle Dale’s service to U.S House

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee addressed the U.S. House on Monday evening to honor his uncle, former Congressman Dale Kildee, who died last week.

Kildee was surrounded by other members of Michigan’s congressional delegation and pointed to his uncle’s accomplishments during his 36 years in Washington.

“Perhaps his greatest contribution was the fact he served here so long and left with so many friends, because he served here with dignity, with kindness to everyone, with respect for everyone regardless of his position or point of view,” Kildee said. “I hope we can all remember him for that, and I hope we all take note of that.”

His remarks were followed by a moment of silence on the House floor.

