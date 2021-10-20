COVID-19 cases on the rise at Hamady High School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “We, just like every other school district, had uptick in cases. And we’re managing them as best we can,” said Westwood Heights School assistant superintendent, Lester Key.

The goal is to keep as many students as possible in school for in-person learning.

A challenge for school administrators at Westwood Heights School District, as positive cases of COVID-19 begin to surge.

“A couple of cases a day and as we do more testing of course you get more cases, students come in not feeling well, we test them immediately and we find some cases and some kids come back negative,” Key said.

According the COVID-19 dashboard on the district’s website, which was last updated Oct. 8, the district had 67 COVID related issues.

That includes students testing positive for COVID-19, under quarantine, or students seven-day test out. All are at the high school.

Key said that the district has as many as 20 this week alone at the high school.

“Just kids being kids, you know, the kids going to hang out after school, they want to be with their friends, go play video games go to the store. I think they just got a lot more activity when it comes to after school activities and just being in the community,” he said.

Key said that the district is currently doing daily testing for students and staff, temperature checks at the door as well as following health department guidelines for contact tracing.

“If a young person is positive, they have to quarantine, no doubt about that. If they had been vaccinated, they can stay in school and they closely contact, they have an opportunity to quarantine and most parents are choosing on this, on the safe side, and then some young people they can test every day, if they’re positive, they go home with their negative thinking stay in school,” Key said.

The district still offers virtual learning for students so they are asking to parents to keep kids not feeling well, home.

