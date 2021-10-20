Enbridge calls Tuscola Co. Line 5 protest ‘reckless’ and ‘dangerous’

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - After a group protested a controversial oil pipeline that runs through Michigan, the pipeline’s owner is now chiming in and called the protest reckless and dangerous.

Video of the protest was posted on Twitter on Tuesday and it showed a person apparently closing a manual emergency shutoff valve to an Enbridge pipeline at a property in Tuscola County just outside of Vassar.

The video was posted by the group, Resist Line 3. That group has been a critic of Enbridge’s Line 3, which runs from Alberta, Canada to Wisconsin.

Enbridge’s Line 5 has been controversial in the state of Michigan. It’s a pipeline that carries crude oil and natural gas from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario. It runs through several Mid-Michigan counties including: Lapeer, Tuscola, Saginaw, Bay, Arenac, and Ogemaw counties.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer had ordered the pipeline to shut down because of safety concerns of its stretch underwater in the Straits of Mackinac.

Following Tuesday’s incident, Enbridge decried the protest calling it unlawful and criminal activity that put people and the environment at risk.

Here is the full statement sent by Enbridge spokesperson, Ryan Duffy:

“We respect the rights of others to express their views on the energy we all use, but today’s pipeline tampering incident involving Enbridge was not a lawful protest. It was a criminal activity that put people and the environment at risk.

The actions taken to unlawfully trespass on our facility in Michigan and attempt to tamper with energy infrastructure was reckless and dangerous.

The groups involved in today’s incident claim to be protecting the environment, but they do the opposite and put the safety of people at risk – including themselves, first responders and neighboring communities and landowners.

We take this very seriously and will support the prosecution of all those involved.

Enbridge temporarily shut down the line out of an abundance of caution to protect communities, first responders, and the protestors. We don’t anticipate any customer impacts to deliveries.”

ABC12 did reach out to local law enforcement and the FBI to see if any investigation was underway into the incident. Inquires were not immediately returned.

As for the group that posted the video in the first place, ABC12 did also reach out to them for comment but never heard back.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.