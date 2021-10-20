Ex-Ogemaw County deputy sues county for sex and size discrimination

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - She was a mid-Michigan sheriff’s deputy, but claims she was fired because of her sex, height and weight.

The woman was hired by the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Department in July.

But by September, she was terminated.

She was a probationary employee, but her attorney says the reason for her firing is illegal.

23-year-old Breanna McClean says when she was hired, she was told by Sheriff Brian Gilbert that he was concerned about her size and from that moment on, she says she heard disparaging comments about her size and gender until the day she was fired.

“She wants to be a police officer,” says McClean’s attorney, Julie Gafkay.

Gafkay says her client went through the police academy, is certified by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) and was hired as deputy by the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Department in July. McClean is pictured shaking hands with Sheriff Brian Gilbert during her tenure.

“She is put into a secretarial role, because the sheriff’s department was out a secretary at the time,” claims Gafkay.

She says McClean eventually began her deputy training, but they claim Gilbert’s concern of McClean’s size became an issue within the department. Gafkay says McClean is 5′1″ and weighs 95 pounds.

“Outward comments made about her being a female, about her size, about the fact that she wasn’t welcome, she was set up for failure,” says Gafkay.

In the federal lawsuit, McClean gave various examples of how she was treated, including an insult in the way she held a gun.

“She holds the gun like a derogatory name of a woman,” says Gafkay.

McClean claims a motorist was hitting on her during a traffic stop and when she told the man it was inappropriate, her training officer chastised her for talking to the motorist that way.

“He says what do you expect, you’re a girl,” Gafkay says.

McClean says was fired after 63 days on the job. This four count discrimination lawsuit against the county and the sheriff claims she was fired because of her gender, and size. Gafkay says the department can fire an employee during its 90 day probationary period.

“Sure, but not because of your gender, not because of your weight, not because of your height,” she says.

We called Sheriff Brian Gilbert but did not hear back. County administrator Tim Dolehanty says he could not comment on pending litigation.

