Advertisement

Fries with that exam? College professors asked to help serve food

Michigan State University is short thousands of student foodservice workers
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University is short of help and pleading with staff to volunteer in campus dining halls.

The Lansing State Journal says MSU’s residential services department has already asked 132 full-time employees to work eight hours a week, but it’s apparently not enough. Vennie Gore, a senior vice president, says evenings and weekends are critical.

Devin Silvia is director of undergraduate studies in MSU’s computational math department. He says the request is “astounding.”

About 4,000 students typically work in MSU’s dining halls, but only 1,200 were employed at the end of September. Starting pay was recently raised from $12 to $15 an hour.

Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant has been dealing with similar staffing issues, which have altered student dining hall schedules. The university is short about 30 to 40 full-time foodservice staff and 250 student workers this fall.

Some dining facilities at CMU now are closed on the weekends, which caused students to complain about the inconvenience.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Whitmer outlines $32 million plan to recruit, train and retain police officers in Michigan
Kevin Begola
Fenton business owner launched National Mullet Championships
Trick-or-treating will continue in Michigan on Halloween weekend, but the state recommends some...
Michigan offers tips for preventing COVID-19 on Halloween
Jennifer Whipple of Prana Yoga Center in Grand Blanc.
Wellness Wednesday: Yoga can help increase bone density