JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

A few showers drifted across lower Michigan Wednesday, but they didn’t hold temperatures back. We saw enough sunshine, along with a light south-southwesterly breeze, to push temperatures back up to around the 70-degree mark. I hope you were able to enjoy it, because big changes are expected. More rain and even a few rumbles of thunder are expected across Mid-Michigan overnight. Temperatures early Thursday morning will only dip into the 50s.

Winds Thursday will begin from the south, but shift in from the north during the afternoon as a pretty decent storm system moves off to our east. High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s. Those readings are expected by midday or so. As the winds shift, temperatures will begin to tumble as a big batch of chilly air makes a move into the region. Periods of rain early in the day should taper off a bit through the afternoon.

Temperatures for the Friday through Monday stretch will certainly be autumnal. High temperatures will be generally in the lower 50s during that time-frame, while low temperatures will range from the upper 30s, to very low 40s. Friday will be partly sunny overall, although a few sprinkles may pop-up during the afternoon. We will have a better chance of a few showers on Saturday as the chilly air moves across the lakes. Sunday looks mainly dry at this point. On ABC12 News we will tell you how long the chillier air will be hanging around. - JR