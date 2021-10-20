Advertisement

Juneteenth could become a Michigan court holiday

Juneteenth AP
Juneteenth AP(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is considering a statewide court holiday on Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery.

The court said it will accept public comment and hold a hearing in the months ahead. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. Congress and President Joe Biden created a federal holiday this year.

The Michigan Supreme Court says it’s willing to consider dropping another court holiday, such as Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, to make room for Juneteenth.

Justice David Viviano dissented, saying courts have a backlog of cases and already are closed on 12 weekdays.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

An uptick of COVID cases at Hamady High School
COVID-19 cases on the rise at Hamady High School
COVID-19 cases on the rise at Hamady High School
An uptick of COVID cases at Hamady High School
Ex-Ogemaw County deputy says she was fired because of gender, size
Ex-Ogemaw County deputy says she was fired because of gender, size
Hand, Foot, and Mouth disease cases rising among children and adults
Child cares, urgent cares see uptick in Hand, Foot, and Mouth disease cases