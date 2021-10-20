Advertisement

Michigan offers tips for preventing COVID-19 on Halloween

No statewide orders will prevent trick-or-treating this year
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Trick-or-treating will continue without statewide COVID-19 restrictions over Halloween weekend in Michigan, but state officials are providing tips to prevent spreading the illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says Halloween partiers and trick-or-treaters should continue following basic COVID-19 prevention measures.

“Because many of our young Michiganders are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, we urge everyone to take precautions to participate safely,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “There are still ways to celebrate safely, and the MDHHS guidance provides tips for trick-or-treaters and their parents along with homeowners who wish to pass out treats.”

The advice includes:

  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a face covering.
  • Wash hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
  • Cough or sneeze into an elbow.
  • Parents should talk with children before trick-or-treating about safety and expectations.
  • Stay outdoors whenever possible.
  • Go door-to-door in small groups and avoid congregating in large groups waiting for candy.
  • Don’t wear a costume mask over a face covering if it causes difficulty breathing.
  • Distribute candy on a table or through a tube to avoid direct contact.
  • Consider a neighborhood costume parade to promote social distancing among children.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services continues encouraging COVID-19 vaccines for everyone who is eligible.

