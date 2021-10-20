Michigan reports a daily average of 3,554 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases has risen since the beginning of the week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,108 new COVID-19 illnesses for Tuesday through Wednesday for a total of 1,097,129. The daily average is 3,554 newly confirmed cases, which has increased since Monday’s report.

State health officials reported 135 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday through Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 21,744.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased on Tuesday with 35,445 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests also increased with a report of 12.68% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Wednesday, 2,225 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 29 more than Monday.

A total of 2,096 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care slightly increased from the report earlier in the week. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 553 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 292 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday’s report, there is one more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 13 less on ventilators.

As of Tuesday, Michigan has distributed over 13.851 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.547 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.606 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 697,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.120 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.535 million people statewide. A total of 58.9% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 68.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 39,935 cases and 996 deaths, which is an increase of 245 cases and nine deaths.

Saginaw, 24,779 cases and 641 deaths, which is an increase of 181 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 1,583 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Bay, 13,470 cases and 370 deaths, which is an increase of 121 cases and five deaths.

Clare, 3,074 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of 59 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 2,662 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 4,276 cases and 121 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases.

Huron, 3,580 cases and 83 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Iosco, 2,602 cases and 86 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Isabella, 7,380 cases and 107 deaths, which is an increase of 77 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 9,511 cases and 236 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases.

Midland, 9,236 cases and 122 deaths, which is an increase of 84 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 2,233 cases and 56 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases and three deaths.

Oscoda, 765 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Roscommon, 2,022 cases and 61 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 4,228 cases and 126 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 7,199 cases and 123 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 6,118 cases and 179 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases and two deaths.

