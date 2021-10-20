Advertisement

Protest leads to Enbridge Line 5 shutdown in Tuscola County

Resist Line 3 Media Collective posted a video on YouTube showing someone allegedly turning a manual valve
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group protesting the controversial oil pipeline running under the Straits of Mackinac temporarily shut off the flow of Line 5 after breaking into Enbridge property in Mid-Michigan.

The group Resist Line 3 Media Collective posted this video on Twitter showing two protesters -- one on the guitar and the other in the background -- allegedly closing a manual emergency shutoff valve to Line 5 sometime on Tuesday near Vassar in Tuscola County.

Enbridge says it temporarily shut down the flow of oil in Line 5 after the group warned of the protest. The company says what the protesters did was illegal and put people and the environment at risk.

The pipeline was back up and running Tuesday evening. No arrests or criminal charges were announced immediately after the incident.

Congressman John Moolenaar called for the protesters to face prosecution for the incident.

“Everyone has the right to protest and demonstrate against ideas they disagree with, but there is no right to trespass and illegally tamper with infrastructure,” he said in a statement issued Wednesday. “This pipeline provides vital energy to Michiganders, as well as people throughout the Midwest and Canada.”

Line 5 runs north from Sarnia, Ontario through Tuscola County to the Straits of Mackinac, where it carries oil underwater through twin pipelines near the Mackinac Bridge.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and environmentalists have been trying to shut down the pipeline for years over concerns of it rupturing and spilling oil in the Great Lakes. Whitmer revoked Enbridge’s easement under the Straits of Mackinac, but the company has continued operating the pipeline in violation of her shutdown order.

Canada recently intervened in a federal lawsuit over the pipeline by invoking a 1977 treaty, which requires Line 5 to remain in operation. Canadian officials are concerned about economic fallout from closing the pipeline.

Enbridge is moving forward with plans to build a $500 million tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac to carry the Line 5 pipelines. The company believes any oil spilled from a potential rupture would be contained underground and not reach surface waters.

