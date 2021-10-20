Rain develops

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving in will bring increasing clouds and the chance for rain today. As it moves through the region, we’ll see scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, then just sprinkles with much cooler temps to end the week.

Today we’ll be back up near 70 degrees with a SW wind at 5-10mph. Spotty showers are possible through the day but scattered showers are more likely overnight and through tomorrow.

Tonight temps only drop back to the mid 50s but we don’t warm up much tomorrow – highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few sprinkles are possible Friday but the big change will be the cold – highs will be in the low 50s! We’ll stay chilly through the weekend.

