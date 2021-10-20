Saginaw man reaches plea deal in deadly Delaware Street shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man reached a plea deal in the shooting death of a woman outside a home on Delaware Street a year ago.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Calvin Joshua Jr. pleaded no contest to a single manslaughter charge and a felony firearm charge for the death of 48-year-old Stacey Johnson on Oct. 9, 2020.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

Investigators say Joshua fired a rifle at someone in or near his yard around 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2020. Police found Stacey Johnson outside Joshua’s home, lying in a pool of blood under a window.

Investigators don’t believe there was a home invasion and that the homeowner opened fire on Johnson, who lived in a house next door. Johnson moved to the neighborhood after her unit at White Deer Apartments in Saginaw was condemned.

Police believe the two did not know each other. Johnson’s parents are not sure why she was outdoors near Joshua’s residence during the early morning, but they suspect she may have been unfamiliar with her new surroundings.

Johnson’s emotional support dog, Mya, was recovered from her home.

The manslaughter charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison while the firearm charge adds two years onto his sentence.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.