Shepherd Public School District moves two schools to distance learning

SHEPHERD, Mich. (WJRT) - Students attending Shepherd Middle School and High School will turn back to distance learning as coronavirus cases continue to surge within their school.

On Monday the district reported 50 cases of covid-19 at the combined school, nearly five times the amount that pushed the school to enforce a new mask requirement just last week.

Just last week Shepherd Public Schools cancelled two days of classes after experiencing a COVID outbreak.

The district originally moved classes virtually for Monday and Tuesday, but due to not having enough staff, students will remain online until next week.

In a statement made to families, the school district stated “Although the Board of Education and staff of Shepherd Public Schools desire first and foremost in-person instruction, due to required quarantining and positivity rates we currently do not have the staff to do so.”

“Most schools will tell you that they’re hurting for substitute teachers and things like that, you know, you just wind up in a situation where you don’t have enough staff to be able to hold the class,” Steve Hall, health officer for the Central Michigan District Health Department said. “It’s important that we take the mitigation measures that are available to us right now, try to limit these cases and the number one thing right now is vaccines.”

In person classes will resume Monday, Oct. 25 and masking will be required in every building.

