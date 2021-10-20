Advertisement

Texas Roadhouse to offer tuition assistance to employees

Texas Roadhouse is offering tuition assistance for hourly employees who work 30 or more hours a...
Texas Roadhouse is offering tuition assistance for hourly employees who work 30 or more hours a week.(KAUZ)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Texas Roadhouse will begin offering tuition assistance to hourly employees that work 30 or more hours a week.

The restaurant said that any employee working 30 hours a week or more, qualifies for tuition assistance.

This benefits allows employees to be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.

Texas Roadhouse plans to hold in-person interviews. They can be scheduled online. Make sure to reserve an interview time and register online in advance.

Interviews will take place on Oct. 25, at each participating Texas Roadhouse.

