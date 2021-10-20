UAW begins mailing ballots for historic referendum

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Around one million active and retired UAW members will soon be receiving a ballot in the mail that could change the way UAW international leadership is elected.

The referendum is a requirement of the settlement reached between the U.S. Department of Justice and the union over corruption scandals that have tarnished the union’s reputation.

This referendum, if approved, would give members a more direct say and vote in who is elected to the international executive board.

Something one Local 598 member strongly backs.

”Personally I think it’s about damn time. It’s a good step in the right direction, obviously,” said Paul Muehlenbeck Jr.

Muehlenbeck has been a UAW member for 22 years now.

He and other members he’s spoken with are thrilled that they now have the chance to change the way UAW international leadership is elected.

“Everything should be above board. The way we elect officials here in our local leadership. It should be the same way at the international level as well,” he said.

Following years of corruption at the top level and a massive federal investigation that’s resulted in 15 convictions, including two former UAW presidents, change could be on the horizon with this referendum.

Right now, local chapters elect delegates to represent them at constitutional conventions. From there, those delegates elect members of the international governing board.

If this referendum passes, the one member, one vote system would mean rank and file employees would directly elect who represents them. Ultimately giving members a greater voice in the election process.

Think of this as the electoral college versus the popular vote.

“Leadership has always came from the caucus. From what’s happening down there,man do we need a voice now more than ever and we need to feel like we have a voice,” said Muehlenbeck.

UAW members have more than a month to cast their vote. Ballots must be returned by Nov. 29.

The referendum is being overseen by the UAW’s court appointed monitor.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.