Whitmer outlines $32 million plan to recruit, train and retain police officers in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined the second portion of her sweeping proposal to reduce violent crimes across Michigan with new details about how she wants to recruit, train and retain police officers.

Whitmer proposed spending $32 million to help law enforcement agencies maintain and boost staffing levels. The proposal is part of her $75 million MI Safe Communities Plan unveiled in August, which would draw funding from Michigan’s share of American Rescue Plan money.

“I will work with anyone to bring down crime and help Michiganders feel safe in their community,” Whitmer said.

The $32 million proposal outlined on Wednesday includes:

$20 million to offer $10,000 grants to help police agencies or correctional facilities retain qualified officers and $10,000 grants to recruit new officers.

$4.5 million to provide professional development grants or educational debt relief for law enforcement officials of up to $5,000.

$4.5 million to support behavioral health services for first responders.

$3 million for police agencies to hire homicide detectives or violent crime investigators, who can help increase Michigan’s rate of solved murders. Whitmer said the state’ rate of homicides that have been solved is among the worst.

Several police organizations in Michigan released statements in support of Whitmer’s plans to boost funding for law enforcement.

“Now more than ever, we need to keep our experienced officers and grow our police ranks with new quality officers,” said Kenneth E Grabowski, Legislative Director of Police Officers Association of Michigan. “Law enforcement is more challenging than ever, a very complicated profession that needs investment.”

Whitmer’s MI Safe Communities Plan also includes a proposal to increase the number of visiting judges in Michigan, so courts can clear a backlog of cases that developed during coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

Courts vastly increased the amount of remote hearings in 2020 and 2021, but hundreds of violent crime cases are delayed because they require in-person hearings. Whitmer proposed spending $6.35 million to speed up court dockets with visiting judges.

She is planning to detail the final piece of the MI Safe Communities Plan later this year. It involves more holistic approaches to preventing crime by increasing job and educational opportunities while investing in a variety of anti-violence programs.

