Workers fed up with nights, weekends seek flexible schedules

Hourly workers are taking a page from their white-collar peers who are restructuring their...
Hourly workers are taking a page from their white-collar peers who are restructuring their workdays to accommodate their lifestyles.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Companies are confronting demands by hourly workers on terms that often used to be non-negotiable: scheduling. That has meant pushing back on weekend, late night or holiday shifts.

Hourly workers are taking a page from their white-collar peers who are restructuring their workdays to accommodate their lifestyles. Similarly, hourly workers are seeking flexibility in how — and when — they do their jobs.

Desperate for hired hands, companies are responding by adjusting schedules to meet worker demands. But they are limited in what they can do given the nature of how they operate, especially with customers having grown accustomed to getting what they want when they want it.

