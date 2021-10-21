12 in your Town: Fenton & Linden Chamber of Commerce planning holiday fun

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton & Linden Regional Chamber of Commerce has lots of holiday activities planned for the community.

Membership Director and Event Coordinator Meghan Grimshaw talked about An Event So Good It’s Scary, which will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 with safe trick-or-treating options at businesses. Call 810-629-5447 to participate.

The chamber also is hosting its annual JingleJog at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Fenton United Methodist Church Family Life Center at 119 S. Leroy St. Online registration closes on Nov. 29.

Click here from more information about both events on the chamber’s Facebook page.

