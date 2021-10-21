Advertisement

12 in Your Town: Relief & Resource Co. in Fenton offers drinks in relaxing environment

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Past generations had to live through one of the hardest times in our history: Prohibition.

It lasted 13 years from 1920 to 1933, when the federal government banned the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Eight decades later, a unique bar in Fenton is reveling in the freedom to pour. Relief & Resource Co. offers patrons a relaxing environment to enjoy a drink away from the hustle and bustle of life.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Tapology founder and CEO Bruce Bradley is planning the 20th anniversary celebration, when...
Tapology celebrating 20th anniversary with special event
Lynne has a collection of Halloween decorations in her house this fall.
Michigan Moments: Checking out Halloween decorations
Yesterday's Treasures is an antique store in downtown Fenton.
12 in Your Town: Unique finds at Yesterday’s Treasures in Fenton
The Fenton & Linden Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting An Event So Good It's Scary on Oct....
12 in your Town: Fenton & Linden Chamber of Commerce planning holiday fun