Clayton Township voters to decide on police millage in November

CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - “Sometimes you might get a car today, you might not get one until tomorrow ,so it’s very important for the voters to understand that,” said Clayton Township Police Chief, Charlotte Brown.

Chief Brown laid out Thursday, what’s at stake when voters head to the polls to cast their ballot for the police millage on Nov. 2.

“We’re a millage based police department and the millage funds the police department. “ Brown said.

Brown said without it, the township would have to make some tough decisions about the operation of the police department and that would involve cuts.

“It could come from the vehicles. It could come from the support staff, It could come from the police department in general,” Brown said.

The Clayton Township Police 2.9 mill millage, If passed, the millage will cost a homeowner $145.00 a year for a house valued at $100,000 and $290.00 a year for house valued at $200,00.

Township supervisor, Tom Spillane, said that this is not an increase for homeowners.

“It’s a continuation of the current two, but we are going to combine them into one. The amount has not changed. It’s just under 2.9, the ballot language states the board will not levy more than 2.9 mills for the police department,” said Township Supervisor, Tom Spillane.

The police department currently has five full-time officers, plus the chief. four part-time officers, four reserve officers, and the support staff. Brown said that the alternative could be costly.

“They could shop around and contract out. They tried talking to some people a year or so ago and they were much more expensive than the police department is itself,” Brown said.

