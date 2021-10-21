Drug Enforcement Administration to host drug take back event

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s time to get rid of all of all unwanted and/or unused prescription drugs. National Prescription Drug take back day is Saturday.

Every spring and fall, the Drug Enforcement Administration or DEA host a drug take back event. According to DEA Special Agent in Charge, Steve VerDow, each event brings in more and more prescription drugs.

“Every year we continuously increase the amount of prescriptions and drugs that are turned in at these events,” he said.

In April of 2021, the Grand Rapids district office which covers Michigan and Ohio collected more than 70,000 pounds of prescription drugs. VerDow said it is a pretty amazing number.

“Then you look at historically the DEA over the entirety of the events we have collected over 7,000 tons,” he said.

VerDow said it’s over 14 million pounds of unused and unwanted prescriptions.

Every unused pill, tablet, or capsule that is turned in at one of these events can potentially save a life.

“Just in the last year alone we have had a 30% increase in the overdose deaths in this country,” VerDow said. “There are 93,000 people who passed away in this country from drug overdoses with close to three quarters of those or more being from Opioid related deaths.”

VerDow said the drug take back events are a good reminder for people to take assessment of the drugs they are not using.

National Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday. There are thousands of sites across the nation where people can take their unused or unwanted prescription drugs. Find a site near you at takebackday.dea.gov

