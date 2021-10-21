Fenton residents concerned over proposed concrete plant

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) -

Hundreds of Mid-Michigan residents are standing up for their neighborhood while one facility tries to move in.

“My biggest concerns in being near this type of a facility is the… our quality of life.”

Terri McMahon has been a resident of Fenton for over 20 years, she says when the proposed concrete facility was brought to her attention she knew she had do something.

“The air pollution, every time concrete is crushed silica dust is released into the air, and it is a hazardous chemical,” said McMahon.

“We as a neighborhood have come together to try to make sure that the city residents are knowledgeable about what’s being proposed in our community.”

The concrete facility was proposed by Picasso Landscaping during a planning commission meeting in September.

The proposed site is off of Grant Street on Meadowridge drive.

Picasso Landscaping asked the city for special permits to operate a mulch and landscaping, retail yard along with a concrete plant and crushing facility.

When residents like McMahon heard about it, she along with other residents started to voice their concerns.

“As you drive to the community you can see the support that we are receiving from different residents and businesses who have put signs up, opposing this type of facility in our community,” she said.

The residents have started a Facebook group along with a petition with over 800 signatures in hopes that the concrete plant does not move forward.

Some residents say if the city grants Picasso Landscaping permission they may have to start looking for a new place to live.

“I’m 72 years old we have neighbors who have heart conditions and lung conditions. My wife and I both have asthma, it’s, it’s a deal breaker,” said Gary Carnahan.

The city says that the planning commission hears their residents’ concerns and says before the matter can even be considered they ask that Picasso Landscaping has all of his paperwork and details in order before anything can move forward.

ABC 12 also reached out to Picasso Landscaping who did not wish to comment at this time.

The city says the matter has been tabled until the next planning commission meeting in November.

