First Lady Jill Biden visiting Mount Pleasant and Detroit this weekend

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - First Lady Jill Biden will spend much of Sunday in Michigan.

Biden’s plane is scheduled to land at MBS International Airport in Freeland around 12:30 p.m. before her stop in Mount Pleasant.

Biden is planning to visit the Ziibiwing Center in Mount Pleasant around 1:30 p.m. and hold a listening session focused on youth mental health with members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will accompany Biden for the visit.

Afterward, Biden will travel to Detroit and speak at Yeshiva Beth Yehudah’s annual dinner at 6 p.m. She plans to fly from Detroit to Charleston, S.C., on Sunday night ahead of more events Monday.

Both Michigan events are closed to the public. Watch for coverage of Biden’s Mount Pleasant visit on ABC12 News this weekend.

