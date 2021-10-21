Advertisement

Flint church works to leave no one behind in the fight against COVID-19

Our Lady of Guadalupe along with 10 other Flint churches to get keys to city for their COVID-19 work
By Rachael Eyler
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Ten churches will be honored and given keys to the city of Flint on Thursday in recognition for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While churches took their services virtually, many were able to set up vaccination clinics in their empty communal halls.

For those residents who face extra barriers, such as not speaking English or are immigrants who may not have documentation, Our Lady of Guadalupe was the only church able to communicate with Spanish speaking residents and help keep them safe during the pandemic.

“Within our community we have our undocumented people and so being able to reach out to them and get them the vaccine or get them in to be vaccinated, it really is helping us not just in our community but the whole the community,” Aurora Sauceda said. Sauceda is a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and also the public health navigator for Michigan United.

With over 1,000 shots in the arms already Our lady of Guadalupe not only continues to vaccinate the city but welcomes individuals who may not be able to turn elsewhere during the pandemic.

“We’ve all heard the saying it takes a village to raise a child but it takes a village to save a village,” City of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Whether it be a black church, a white church or a Hispanic church the common denominator is they stepped up to help everyone.”

For these churches, the work hasn’t stopped yet, Sauceda says the church will continue to hold their vaccination clinic as well as hire canvassers to help continue informing the public and increasing Michigan vaccination rates.

“It’s an honor for [Mayor Neeley] to make a choice to give a key to the church,” Sauceda said. “Our church has been around for quite a while and he knows our community needs just as much as anyone else.”

In addition to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the ten other churches to be honored with keys to the city are Asbury United Methodist and the Rev. Tommy McDoniel, Bethel United Methodist and the Rev. James Cogman, Central Church of the Nazarene and the Rev. Rob Prince, Church Without Walls and the Rev. Martez Warren, Greater Holy Temple C.O.G.I.C. and Bishop Roger Jones, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Samuel Berry III, Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Jeffery Hawkins, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Daniel Moore Sr., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Kevin Thompson, and Word of Life Christian Church and the Rev. George Wilkinson.

The city announced the ceremony is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at The New McCree Theatre, 4601 Clio Road.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect, the announcement says.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Flint church works to leave no one behind in the fight against COVID-19
Flint church works to leave no one behind in the fight against COVID-19
Hundreds of Mid-Michigan residents are standing up for their neighborhood while one facility...
Fenton residents concerned over proposed concrete plant
Judy Boyer, considered armed and dangerous in Clare County
Armed and dangerous woman at large near Clare County
UAW Local 598 represents workers at the General Motors Flint Assembly plant.
UAW begins mailing ballots for historic referendum