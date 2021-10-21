Flint church works to leave no one behind in the fight against COVID-19

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Ten churches will be honored and given keys to the city of Flint on Thursday in recognition for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While churches took their services virtually, many were able to set up vaccination clinics in their empty communal halls.

For those residents who face extra barriers, such as not speaking English or are immigrants who may not have documentation, Our Lady of Guadalupe was the only church able to communicate with Spanish speaking residents and help keep them safe during the pandemic.

“Within our community we have our undocumented people and so being able to reach out to them and get them the vaccine or get them in to be vaccinated, it really is helping us not just in our community but the whole the community,” Aurora Sauceda said. Sauceda is a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and also the public health navigator for Michigan United.

With over 1,000 shots in the arms already Our lady of Guadalupe not only continues to vaccinate the city but welcomes individuals who may not be able to turn elsewhere during the pandemic.

“We’ve all heard the saying it takes a village to raise a child but it takes a village to save a village,” City of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Whether it be a black church, a white church or a Hispanic church the common denominator is they stepped up to help everyone.”

For these churches, the work hasn’t stopped yet, Sauceda says the church will continue to hold their vaccination clinic as well as hire canvassers to help continue informing the public and increasing Michigan vaccination rates.

“It’s an honor for [Mayor Neeley] to make a choice to give a key to the church,” Sauceda said. “Our church has been around for quite a while and he knows our community needs just as much as anyone else.”

In addition to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the ten other churches to be honored with keys to the city are Asbury United Methodist and the Rev. Tommy McDoniel, Bethel United Methodist and the Rev. James Cogman, Central Church of the Nazarene and the Rev. Rob Prince, Church Without Walls and the Rev. Martez Warren, Greater Holy Temple C.O.G.I.C. and Bishop Roger Jones, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Samuel Berry III, Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Jeffery Hawkins, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Daniel Moore Sr., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Kevin Thompson, and Word of Life Christian Church and the Rev. George Wilkinson.

The city announced the ceremony is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at The New McCree Theatre, 4601 Clio Road.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect, the announcement says.

