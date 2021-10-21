Flint mom starts organization to support moms throughout the community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One local mom is making a difference in the Flint community with a new organization.

It all started with a few moms looking for support while raising their kids.

Shiri Westin a Mother of two started a Facebook group for Flint moms to create a space for local women in Genesee County and it grew into something bigger than she expected.

“There’s no book that tells you how to be a mom, we’ve had moms come from out of town, they’re like ‘okay, I’m pregnant, I just moved here who’s a good OB GYN,” said Westin.

Westin felt as a mother in the city of Flint there wasn’t one place she can turn to for support for moms. So she decided to create a space in hopes to find support throughout the community.

“I could start a group, and about a couple of my friends and you know we could share things that are going on throughout the community. And so they started inviting their friends and I think, I didn’t know most of the people personally in my group so I figured you know what I’m going to give this a little bit more attention,” she said.

Westin started the group back in April and says she already has over a thousand members.

“You know, with COVID [it] is really hard to get out and do a lot of things so we just go live and the members of our group are able to ask questions in real time, and you know get the information that they wouldn’t be able to get outside of the group,” she said.

Shaniqua Lee said that she jumped on board when she first heard about the group.

With a background in preschool, she hopes to help other moms and to learn from others throughout the community.

“It’s important for any mother to have that support because as a mother, you don’t hear enough… Are you doing a good job? Are you getting the best resources that you have available for your child or did you know about this? And there’s a lot of opportunity that you can learn from other women who have experienced or have the knowledge,” said Lee. “So, having that discussion with other women is free, but it’s valuable information.”

Westin hopes to continue to grow the group and find other mothers to help her lead and grow the organization.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.