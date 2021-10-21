Advertisement

Helpful tips for your furnace as the cold months approach

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Flipping the switch.

As Michigan transitions to cooler temperatures this fall season, ABC12 News wants to make sure viewers, their families and furnace are ready for the cold months that lie ahead.

Fall is in the air. The temperatures have started to take a dip, maybe even an had the itch to flip the switch on the furnace. But, before doing that, there’s a few things to keep in mind.

“I would say here at Blessing company, we recommend checking the air filter, making sure that’s nice and clean for the heating season around the corner. That will help keep the system running efficiently -- also help you start to breath a little cleaner air,” said Tyler Collins.

Collins is a HVAC service technician with Blessing Plumbing and Heating. He’s doing some routine maintenance on this homeowner’s furnace in Fenton.

He mentioned that air filters are very important for furnaces. An unclean filter could cause the furnace to overwork, and he said that the furnace shouldn’t work any harder than it has to.

“Whether you have a 1 inch air filter, those are recommended to be changed every 30 days. If you have a bigger, thicker filter -- it’s all depending on the home, they might need to be changed every 3-6 months -- sometimes even up to 12,” he said.

Annual maintenance is highly recommended for HVAC systems because a relatively inexpensive house call could mean saving homeowners from some pretty expensive repairs, not to mention a potentially higher utility bill.

“We make sure your venting outside is clear. We check your filters, if you have a humidifier -- we also check that -- and then we go through the entire system -- check the components -- make sure they’re clean. We clean the burners -- that also helps with efficiency.”

Lastly, Unless homeowners like coming home to a cold house, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries on the thermostat as well.

The typical lifespan of a furnace is 15-20 years That time can be dramatically shortened if the furnace isn’t properly maintained.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

McLaren Flint water settlement contribution reduced to $5 million
Mclaren contributing $5 million, not $20 million, to settlement
One local mom is making a difference in the Flint community with a new organization.
Flint mom starts organization to support moms throughout the community
Flint mom starts organization to support moms throughout the community
Flint mom starts organization to support moms throughout the community
Helpful tips for running your furnace ahead of the winter months
Helpful tips for running your furnace ahead of the winter months