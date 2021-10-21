Helpful tips for your furnace as the cold months approach

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Flipping the switch.

As Michigan transitions to cooler temperatures this fall season, ABC12 News wants to make sure viewers, their families and furnace are ready for the cold months that lie ahead.

Fall is in the air. The temperatures have started to take a dip, maybe even an had the itch to flip the switch on the furnace. But, before doing that, there’s a few things to keep in mind.

“I would say here at Blessing company, we recommend checking the air filter, making sure that’s nice and clean for the heating season around the corner. That will help keep the system running efficiently -- also help you start to breath a little cleaner air,” said Tyler Collins.

Collins is a HVAC service technician with Blessing Plumbing and Heating. He’s doing some routine maintenance on this homeowner’s furnace in Fenton.

He mentioned that air filters are very important for furnaces. An unclean filter could cause the furnace to overwork, and he said that the furnace shouldn’t work any harder than it has to.

“Whether you have a 1 inch air filter, those are recommended to be changed every 30 days. If you have a bigger, thicker filter -- it’s all depending on the home, they might need to be changed every 3-6 months -- sometimes even up to 12,” he said.

Annual maintenance is highly recommended for HVAC systems because a relatively inexpensive house call could mean saving homeowners from some pretty expensive repairs, not to mention a potentially higher utility bill.

“We make sure your venting outside is clear. We check your filters, if you have a humidifier -- we also check that -- and then we go through the entire system -- check the components -- make sure they’re clean. We clean the burners -- that also helps with efficiency.”

Lastly, Unless homeowners like coming home to a cold house, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries on the thermostat as well.

The typical lifespan of a furnace is 15-20 years That time can be dramatically shortened if the furnace isn’t properly maintained.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.