JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Rain and a few thunderstorms moved across Mid-Michigan early Thursday as a pretty decent weather system moved across the region. As the storm moved off to our east, winds shifted in from the north, and temperatures began to fall from midday highs in the lower, to middle 60s. Spotty showers continued through the afternoon on frisky north-northwesterly winds. Overnight, the clouds will break up a bit, so lows will settle into the 30s. A bit of frost can’t be ruled out for the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, away from Lake Huron.

Chilly conditions are likely to hold across the region for the next several days. High temperatures will generally be in the lower 50s for the Friday through Tuesday stretch. In fact, high temperatures Monday may not even touch the 50-degree mark. With the chilly air moving across the lakes, a few brief showers or sprinkles will also be a possibility for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The best chance each day will be during the afternoon. ON ABC12 News we will tell you when a more widespread rain will return to Mid-Michigan. - JR