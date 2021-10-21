McLaren Flint reduces water settlement by $15 million

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The $641 million settlement with people affected by Flint’s lead-contaminated water has been reduced by $15 million.

A federal judge agreed that McLaren Flint hospital could cut its pledge. McLaren Health will pay $5 million instead of $20 million.

It had the right to drop out completely if not enough claimants signed up for the settlement.

Experts have blamed the Flint River water for an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, which led to at least 12 deaths in the Flint area. They believe there wasn’t enough chlorine in the water to fight off bacteria.

Most people making claims against McLaren for Legionnaires’ now will have to pursue individual lawsuits.

The Flint water settlement fund now includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, $20 million from the city of Flint’s insurers, $5 million from McLaren Flint hospital and $1.2 million from Rowe Professional Services.

The settlement fund still could grow, as litigation continues against the federal Environmental Protection Agency and more engineering firms involved in switching Flint’s water source in April 2014 to the Flint River.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy already has granted preliminary approval for the settlement and Flint residents who want a share have registered with the court.

After Levy grants final approval, residents can begin submitting formal claims for money and evidence to support their claims. That evidence can include simple proof of living in Flint while the city drew drinking water from the Flint River.

