McLaren Flint water settlement contribution reduced to $5 million

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ”I think it’s important that people understand that several defendants had walkaway provisions as part of this settlement agreement. McLaren’s met that walkaway trigger so they weren’t legally and lawfully able to walk away if they wanted to,” says attorney Trachelle Young.

But instead, McLaren Health Care has agreed to pay $5 million as part the healthcare system’s contribution to the proposed settlement of civil claims due to the Flint Water Crisis. It’s now reduced by $15 million under an order issued by U.S. District Judge Judith Levy Wednesday.

“Now that doesn’t mean they walk away scot free. That means that we continue to litigate, you know, and any resolution could be another five to 10 years down the road. Our clients want resolution and they want it now. And so that was our position is to protect their interests and the residents of the city of Flint,” Young said.

Young is part of a group of attorneys involved in the case.

She said that McLaren still faces a significant number of lawsuits related to the legionnaires cases linked to the healthcare facility.

“You know a lot of these individuals impacted by Legionnaires actually passed away. And so because a significant number of those clients did not choose to participate in the settlement McLaren was still going to have to battle those cases and deal with those cases, outside of this realm,” Young said.

It’s been seven years since Flint residents were poisoned by lead in 2014, after the city’s water source was switched to the Flint River from Detroit.

As a Flint resident herself, Young said that she understands the frustration people feel. But she says there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Whether it’s monetary, whether it’s health for their kids, evaluations, you know, treatment, whatever we can do to try to right this wrong, is what we’re trying to do,” Young said.

The state of Michigan is paying most of the proposed settlement — $600 million.

Flint, through its insurers, is paying $20 million. The Judge has yet to make the proposal settlement, final.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.