Advertisement

MI unemployment numbers slightly improve for September

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The state’s unemployment rate is improving ever so slightly for the month of September coming in at 4.6%.

That’s an improvement of just 0.1% from August.

The good news here is with the federal unemployment benefits ending last month, ABC12 News is told that more and more applicants are expressing interest in open positions.

But, what is unique here doesn’t have to do so much with job seekers, but the employers themselves. In what they’re doing, they’re marketing tactics on how they’re trying to position themselves to recruit and retain talent.

Now hiring signs are plastered just about everywhere in mid-Michigan including Shiawassee County.

Justin Horvath, one of the county’s top economic experts said that employers are doing a whole lot more than a little signage to attract the talent they need.

The competition is incredibly steep.

“It truly is a war for talent. Certainly the pay increases have been very very significant. We had one company just recently in Owosso announce their starting labor rate for entry level workers in manufacturing was almost 18 dollars an hour,” said Horvath.

But money isn’t everything to every potential worker that employers might talk to.

Horvath tells ABC12 News that there are some variances in what workers are looking for depending on certain demographics that companies are now trying to figure out how to cater to.

“The young people, the 20 somethings now -- what we’re hearing is they don’t want to spend their life at work. They want time away from the job,” he said.

That may not matter to an older demographic, who has more experience and is maybe looking to make more money and forgo some benefits in exchange for that higher salary.

Horvath tells ABC12 News that there are some employers in the county that have dropped some of those extra benefits like medical, dental, retirement plans and other perks -- and are willing just to offer more pay.

There are so many resources available out there for folks looking for a job.

A great first start is contacting the local Michigan Works.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Clayton Township voters to decide on police millage in November
Clayton Township voters to decide on police millage in November
MI unemployment numbers slightly improve for September
MI unemployment rate slightly improves for September
Saturday is National prescription drug take back day
Drug Enforcement Administration to host drug take back event
Saturday is National prescription drug take back day
Saturday is National prescription drug take back day