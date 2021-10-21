MI unemployment numbers slightly improve for September

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The state’s unemployment rate is improving ever so slightly for the month of September coming in at 4.6%.

That’s an improvement of just 0.1% from August.

The good news here is with the federal unemployment benefits ending last month, ABC12 News is told that more and more applicants are expressing interest in open positions.

But, what is unique here doesn’t have to do so much with job seekers, but the employers themselves. In what they’re doing, they’re marketing tactics on how they’re trying to position themselves to recruit and retain talent.

Now hiring signs are plastered just about everywhere in mid-Michigan including Shiawassee County.

Justin Horvath, one of the county’s top economic experts said that employers are doing a whole lot more than a little signage to attract the talent they need.

The competition is incredibly steep.

“It truly is a war for talent. Certainly the pay increases have been very very significant. We had one company just recently in Owosso announce their starting labor rate for entry level workers in manufacturing was almost 18 dollars an hour,” said Horvath.

But money isn’t everything to every potential worker that employers might talk to.

Horvath tells ABC12 News that there are some variances in what workers are looking for depending on certain demographics that companies are now trying to figure out how to cater to.

“The young people, the 20 somethings now -- what we’re hearing is they don’t want to spend their life at work. They want time away from the job,” he said.

That may not matter to an older demographic, who has more experience and is maybe looking to make more money and forgo some benefits in exchange for that higher salary.

Horvath tells ABC12 News that there are some employers in the county that have dropped some of those extra benefits like medical, dental, retirement plans and other perks -- and are willing just to offer more pay.

There are so many resources available out there for folks looking for a job.

A great first start is contacting the local Michigan Works.

