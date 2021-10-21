Michigan DNR confirms a cougar was spotted in Upper Peninsula last month

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A trail camera captured an image of a cougar in a remote area of the Upper Peninsula last month.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirms the image taken Sept. 16 in a wooded area of southern Dickinson County with firs and poplar trees was a cougar, which also is called a mountain lion. This was the 10th confirmed sighting of a cougar in Michigan this year and 74th since 2008.

Other confirmed cougar sightings in the Upper Peninsula this year have come from Marquette, Baraga, Delta, Houghton, Luce and Schoolcraft counties.

The number of confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan continued a three-year trend of increases. There were 11 sightings in 2019 and 15 in 2020, which the DNR attributes to an increased use of trail cameras.

Cody Norton, the DNR’s large carnivore specialist, said the trail camera image from September was captured about 50 miles from the last confirmed cougar report in Baraga County from July 20.

State officials aren’t sure how many cougars are in Michigan, because multiple confirmed sightings could involve the same animal. However, Norton said there is no evidence of a breeding population of cougars or mountain lions in the Upper Peninsula.

Genetic research indicates that cougars populating Northern Michigan came from states out West.

