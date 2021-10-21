Michigan won’t go further than federal COVID-19 vaccine, testing rule

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan will not order employers to adhere to a COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirement that is stricter than one planned by the Biden administration.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration released its stance this week following questions from the business community.

Michigan is among states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the U.S. government. They must be at least as effective as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s program.

Michigan’s regulations cover both private and government workplaces.

President Joe Biden has asked the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to draft rules requiring all employers with more than 100 workers to require a COVID-19. The agency is working on the rules, but a timeline for implementing it hasn’t been announced.

The mandate would cover 80 million employees — nearly two-thirds of the private sector workforce. Employers that don’t comply could face penalties of up to $13,600 per violation.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and six local chambers raised a host of concerns and questions this week over the pending federal mandate. They cited the cost and the logistical challenge of checking workers’ vaccination status and test results at a time when staffing is limited.

The chambers of commerce asked Whitmer to avoid mandating stricter rules than the Biden administration, which she now has agreed to.

