More rain today before cooling off

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving across the state today will bring us scattered showers and storms, and help to cool us down to end the week.

Today’s temperatures will start off mild, in the mid to upper 50s, and warm to around 60 around lunchtime. They’ll then fall quickly to the 50s for the afternoon, falling more from there through the evening.

Winds today will pick up to 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s for the afternoon, shifting from the SW to NW by the evening.

Scattered showers and possible storms move across the area this morning, then we’ll get a break before more scattered rain returns for the afternoon and evening. Rain ends later tonight with temps falling into the 30s!

Tomorrow’s highs will then only be around 50 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. You may catch a few showers, but most of the day will be dry.

